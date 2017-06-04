Stanley Cup: Game 3 in Nashville tonight

Time is on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ side, with or without momentum. The losses were a result of opportunistic plays by the Penguins as the Predators outshot them in both games. Regardless of where the game is being played, that’s the game we’re going to try to play.

Rinne allowed his ninth goal of the Final on the 38th shot he saw.

It took Pittsburgh only 2:46 to temporarily quiet the loud crowd.

Guentzel scored on Pittsburgh’s second shot of the game.

What’s the most important thing he has learned over the years?

That’s the difference between a Stanley Cup champion and an early tee time at the nearest golf resort. “And certain parts of the game where we got to help him out”.

Their star goaltender Pekka Rinne was pulled in Game 2 after Pittsburgh scored three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period.

We have catfish on the ice in Nashville.

The Penguins matched their entire shot total from the opener (12) by the end of the first period but still found themselves trying to keep up with the Predators. The reality is Game 1 and Game 2 are over.

“When the decision is made, it’s my decision”, Laviolette said.

“They pressure a lot”, Crosby said of the Predators.

Or it could be the Pens are really good. “It’s pretty demanding right now, so any day you get to recover and regroup, I think it’s beneficial”. Haggy is a good player.

With under seven minutes left, Mattias Ekholm, off of a Calle Jarnkrok assist – and a Colton Sissons ‘hokey assist – put a wrister in the goal making the final score 5-1. The way I look at it, it’s not like we have a game plan for home and a game plan for away. He’s played in five games during the 2017 playoffs after a nine-game stint with Nashville during the regular season in which he recorded just one point, coming off an assist on November 29 against Colorado.

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette answers questions during a news conference Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. He was the first goalie off the ice, while backup Juuse Saros stayed on for work with the extras.

For fans at Bridgestone Arena, the excitement was palpable, with a celebrity-studded crowd cheering on the home team and loudly jeering the opponents with organized chants and a whole lot of catfish tossing. He can go from Conn Smythe favourite coming into the Cup final, to goalie who gave his team no chance to win, to guy who can steal the series for the Predators. The park across the street from the arena is blocked off as Nashville prepares to host the CMA Music Festival in a few days. It has to start with Rinne, whose save percentage through two games has been an unacceptable.778.

Laviolette defended McLeod on Friday but also didn’t play him in a similar speed series, in the first round against Chicago.

“It’s tough to know what it’s all about until you go through it and we were able to go through it previous year”, goaltender Matt Murray said.

Nashville needs Rinne to make those saves if they are going to win the series, but to blame exclusively the goaltender would be wrong. “There’s always adjustments, always moves”.

As Brian Metzer pointed out, this could be the treatment needed to combat swelling and ensure his foot can fit into a skate tomorrow night to be able to play in Game 3.