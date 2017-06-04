Stanley Cup playoffs: Senators force game seven against Penguins

The Ottawa Senators will play their biggest game since the 2007 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, and there’s a good chance they won’t do so in front of a sellout crowd.

The Senators managed to quickly forget a 7-0 loss two days earlier in Game 5 and extend their season for one more shot at a return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 10 years.

The Penguins missed out on a chance to close out the Senators in Ottawa during a Game 6 in which they controlled play for long stretches. The Penguins have played in two Game 7s over the span of one year, including a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

“This game was better for us to lose in a blowout situation than to lose in overtime and be upset about the loss”, centre Derick Brassard. During that stretch, which began last season, he’s captured a Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy, World Cup of Hockey, World Cup of Hockey MVP, Rocket Richard trophy and back-to-back finishes as a Hart trophy finalist. We had a lot of shots.

I mean, think about that for a second.

There was a Wednesday where Cullen stayed up listening to his sons’ scouting report of Senators goalie Craig Anderson. How you saw it may affect how you see tonight’s game coming in – Anderson’s either back, or he’s in trouble if Ottawa doesn’t step up it’s defense.

7 different players scored goals and 11 players recorded at least a point in game 6. The more substantial changes came at the forward position, where head coach Mike Sullivan balanced his lines by adding grit to each unit.

“I did my best, but I feel I can do more”, Malkin, who had seven shots, said after the game. “As a young player, you always think, ‘There’s always next year.’ When you get to be a guy my age, you run out of next years”.

He failed to score in Games 3 and 4 against the Ottawa Senators, but in the past two games, he has a goal and four points.

The Senators had little going until a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage for 1:24 just past the midway point of the period. "We played really well, we just didn't get the bounces and weren't able to put one home". "But I think that the refs have done a good job".

“I think history and the scientific data behind using your brain, using visualization as a tool to get yourself better. We just keep our same focus and just worry about what we’re doing”.

Standing just beyond Game 7, potentially, is another Cup and maybe even another Conn Smythe.

Could Craig Anderson bounce back after getting pulled in Game 5? That game went Under as well, as the Sens fell 2-1. Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 37 goals on 490 shots faced and Matt Murray has given up five goals on 101 shots.

“We lost in a way that we didn’t want to lose”, captain Erik Karlsson said of the Sunday defeat before Tuesday’s game.