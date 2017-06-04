Star Wars: The Last Jedi won’t expand upon Snoke

The magazine confirmed that Fisher’s Princess Leia has more screen time in The Last Jedi than she did in The Force Awakens, but also makes it clear that Episode IX (the ninth film) was meant to be the movie in which Fisher took centre stage.

Writer/director Rian Johnson confirms that multiple characters in Last Jedi will be forced to make hard decisions in the film, admitting, “I saw it as the job of this middle chapter to challenge all of those characters – let’s see what happens if we knock the stool out from under them“. There are also several pics of the late Carrie Fisher in what will be her final role as General Leia, including shots of her and real life daughter Billie Lourde who plays Lieutenant Connix in the Resistance.

“The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’ because Harrison (Ford) was front and centre on VII and Mark (Hamill) is front and centre on VIII”. She thought IX would be her movie.

Needless to say, Kennedy’s comments inspire some serious regret over what could have been.

Vanity Fair magazine celebrated the phenomenon by putting the cast of the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on their cover and Disney released a limited line of new toys.

Yesterday’s episode of Lucasfilm’s web series The Star Wars Show has a number of birthday wishes for the franchise, which released its first film on May 25th, 1977.

The yet-to-be-titled ninth film, due out in May 2019, has been reworked by Kennedy, director Colin Trevorrow and the Lucasfilm team, Vanity Fair said, and is due to start filming next year.