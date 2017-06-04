States seek to fill the void after Trump dumped the climate pact

Spokesman Sean Spicer said the president consulted US business leaders and foreign heads of state.

“(We are) deeply disappointed by the failure of the U.S.to uphold this important global agreement and we urge the prime minister and the government to press the United States to reconsider its decision on the Paris Agreement“, Shorten posted to Twitter.

Musk is among a wave of business and political leaders in the West who are expressing disappointment in the White House decision.

The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China. Only two other countries – Syria and Nicaragua – did not sign the agreement in 2015.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord. “I applaud President Trump for standing up for America’s middle class, American energy jobs and American manufacturing”.

Seven Social Democratic ministers in her coalition government said the United States “is harming itself, we Europeans and all the people of the world”.

In Mexico, former President Vicente Fox criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

Their announcement Thursday came just after Trump’s formal declaration that he meant to remove the USA from the deal. India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to Paris.

Trump continued, “I can not, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States – the world’s leader in environmental protection – while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters”, Trump said, before singling out China and India.

Australia’s Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said the agreement was meaningful even without Washington’s participation.

“Climate change is an worldwide problem that requires an global solution, and we believe it is important for the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

Analysists said Mr Trump’s decision amounted to the end of the United States’ status as “leader of the free world”, while President Barack Obama released a statement saying the Trump administration has now joined the few nations that “reject the future“, and the U.S. would miss out on reaping “the benefits in jobs and industries created”.

Leading up to the announcement, several CEOs made final arguments to Trump or issued pleas for staying in the deal.

In the video he assures that, in contrary to the Trump administration, the French government will keep supporting and funding efforts to combat climate change while asking American researchers to come to France if they are disappointed with their government.

Trump’s most loyal followers, no doubt, will see the withdrawal as a campaign promise kept: “America First”.

Brown quickly challenged Trump’s claims, stating in a call to reporters that California’s economy has grown even as the state has implemented a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gases and tougher vehicle emissions standards. “The United States and France will continue to work together, but not on the subject of climate change”, sources close to the President were reported as saying.

But Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk, disagreed with the president’s move. The company added that “climate change is a serious global threat and. the world will need to radically redesign industrial systems and economies in order to enable a low-carbon growth economy”.