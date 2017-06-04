Stefanik blasts Trump for backing out of Paris climate accord

In a Berlin speech, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the decision was “seriously wrong”.

Garcetti had already announced earlier this week that he is working with Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin to have a motion introduced instructing the city’s departments to adhere to the Paris Agreement. That expected meeting, if it comes through, will now take place under a cloud of misgivings, including the Trump administration’s crackdown of guest worker visas that is adversely affecting Indian businesses, its squeeze on U.S. manufacturing overseas that is forcing a scaling down of USA investment in India, and now its withdrawal from the climate change accord after previous administrations dragged New Delhi kicking and screaming into it.

“Europe will lead through ambitious climate policies and through continued support to the poor and vulnerable”. He said, “India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries”.

Globally, the shift to a low carbon economy was gathering pace, he said, with coal use in China and India slowing faster than expected, record levels of investment in renewables, and recent commitments by world leaders. His decision to dump a global agreement to curb climate change heightens the critical role that California plays in meeting the planet’s top environmental problem.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”. The White House advisers say the president is honest about wanting to renegotiate the deal if he can, although they’ve been vague about what he wants. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

And cheekily adapting the nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail, Macron urged defenders of the climate to “make our planet great again”.

“While the United States decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “At the same time, there’s a risk of overstating it, as well, because of all the momentum, which is reflected in the fact that you have so many CEOs signing full page ads, and calling into the White House”.

Leading Republicans on Capitol Hill praised Mr. Trump even before he spoke Thursday afternoon, saying that withdrawal from the deal will allow the U.S.to fully capitalize on its energy resources without the restrictions imposed by a global pact.

“This action is totally contrary to their best interests: their health, security, food supply, jobs and future”.

Captains of industry, corporations and business groups distanced themselves from the White House on Thursday, as many expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. “It’s tragic, but out of that tragedy, I believe the rest of the world will mobilize, will galvanize our efforts”.

Oxfam France branded the decision as “shameful and irresponsible, scorning people and world peace”.

“The reality is that the levels of energy involved and the amount of energy that humans put in are so minuscule that it is actually laughable to think that we can control the climate in any way”, Ball said.

“Let’s not listen to what they say, let’s watch what they do”, said Davis.

But Trump’s action in the name of “America first” is as short-sighted as it will be short-lived.