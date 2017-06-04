Steve Kerr could return to the bench during the NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers?in the NBA Finals, ?sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. That changed the series, with Cleveland rallying from 3-1 down to win the final three games.

Golden State fields a starting lineup that features four All-Stars who are among the best at their respective positions in the league. Steph Curry is very exciting. There will be no such collapse this time. Clark’s a heckuva spark off the bench and can get to the rim. Durant played well, averaging 30.6 points and shooting 55 percent but James came out on top.

Golden: Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert is a solid lockdown defender while Channing Frye brings the Cavs some perimeter shooting off the pine.

James bought the house in 2015 for more than $20 million. Don’t sleep on backup point guard Shaun Livingston, a real matchup nightmare at 6-7.

Warriors forward Draymond Green shrugged off any redemption notion, saying the desire to become a dynasty matters more than revenge. You don’t need something to motivate you. Having lost past year in part because Green couldn’t control his emotions, Draymond is more likely to keep things in check this time around.

Curry is fully healthy this postseason and ready to reclaim that championship that got away last June as the Finals begin with Thursday’s Game 1.

Bohls: Not at all. This postseason, Love is averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, personal bests with the Cavs. “Even though I wasn’t here the last couple years, talking and hearing the stories and watching the film kind of transfers me and I feel like I’ve been part of this team”. He hasn’t exactly gravy-trained this upcoming title because he’s been a top-five player. “I don’t even – I don’t know if 3-1 has been mentioned in our locker room one time this year”. Neither the Eastern Conference nor the Western Conference Finals were particularly close. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, right, shakes hands with teammate Kyle Korver during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Plus the Eastern Conference is awful. “We have four wins left, we have to do whatever we can to get them”. What’s your favorite trilogy? I am not excited for the hot takes.

The Celtics and Lakers of the 1960s never did it. That beats out Muhammad Ali’s three fights with Joe Frazier by a hair. Many people prefer Michael Jordan to LeBron. Give it up already. The math won’t allow it. The decision is even more risky for Durant, who missed a bulk of games this season after a scary Grade 2 MCL sprain late in the regular season. “Both of you really do know each other so well”. He has been a force throughout these playoffs with Golden State.

The 28-year-old forward is seeking his first National Basketball Association title after enduring the heartbreak of his then Oklahoma team losing the 2012 crown to James’ Miami Heat. That’s all the motivation we needed. He’s been one of, if not the most underpaid player in recent history. We need a seven-game thriller with a couple of buzzer beaters and maybe some Draymond drama.

“I’m hoping there’s some real fiery competitiveness and some dustups and guys willing to fight each other for it”, McHale said. “We’d win. If we played well, the outcome was determined just by our play”.

Golden: Forget the ifs.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, you know, race and what’s going on comes again, and on my behalf and my family’s behalf”.