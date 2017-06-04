Steve Kerr Feeling Better But Won’t Return To Coaching Just Yet

Kerr has battled migraines and nausea and has visibly looked to be in great pain when he coached through his ailments and Kerr says he’s still feeling those effects even if he is getting closer to a return.

The NBA Finals are set to tip-off this Thursday, and, as of Monday, Kerr doesn’t think he’ll be on the bench for the first game, according to Anthony Slater.

“As of right now, I would not coach Thursday night”, said Kerr to the media. “It’s still up in the air”. A final decision on Kerr’s status will be made prior to Game 1 on Thursday.

“I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies”, Kerr joked.

Reuters/Kyle TeradaGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of a regular season game in January 2017.

“I’m taking part in practices, helping with the messaging, taking part in coaching meetings, but I’m not on the sidelines during games”. It’s not easy, but he’s obviously doing a good job. “I’m not sure it’s ever happened. There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2”. Brown has been the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers for six long seasons and has been with them for the 2007 NBA Finals as well, according to Bleacher Report. “But I’m not ready to coach yet”. Mike Brown has been serving as the interim since Game 3 of the series against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State has suffered no hiccups.

Kerr has been absent from the Golden State bench for 10 straight playoff games as he deals with complications from 2015 back surgery.

“You guys saw me at the end of Game 2, I was very uncomfortable”, Kerr told reporters then. “That’s why I’m here talking to you right now”.

“I’m going no matter what”, he said.