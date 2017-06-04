Steve Kerr never seen Draymond Green in ‘better place emotionally’

Assistant coach Mike Brown has guided the Warriors to 10 consecutive wins since taking over for Kerr.

On Monday, Steve Kerr told reporters that he is unsure if he will return at any point during the Finals but does not expect to be ready to go for Game 1.

Kerr, 51, traveled with the team for the final two games of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, the first time he joined the Warriors on the road since taking his indefinite leave on April 23.

He’s not as creative as Kerr is addressing matchups and challenges, but if Kerr is in the film sessions and practices, then his influence is still there. “As, of right now, I would not coach Thursday night”.

But it still hasn’t led to Kerr feeling well enough to participate in the way he – and everyone else with the Warriors – would like: to have him fully integrated into his job, including patrolling the sidelines during the Finals.

Despite not being on the sidelines during the games, Kerr has been able to be a part of the team.

Personally, this all makes good fodder, but this is how we truly feel about anyone putting any stock into anything Stephen A. has to say. The first two games of the Portland series, whatever happened, things got worse. “I was uncomfortable and in a lot of pain, but I did fine. Still waiting for ‘Ahhhhhh!'” Kerr said, reaching his hands to the sky as if to receive some miracle healing. So as of now, I’m consulting with my doctors, hoping for some improvement and if I get improvement, I’ll get back on the sidelines. “That’s why I’m here talking to you right now”. The Warriors point guard said he still thinks about that play, but he’s not going to let it change his style – even on the biggest stage. And, so, he will continue to sit out, and his status will remain in limbo.