Steve Kerr not planning to return for Game 1 of NBA Finals

For the first time in more than a month, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr sat down and took questions from reporters. Cleveland is 12-1 in the 2017 playoffs and Golden State is the first team to enter The Finals 12-0.

“I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better”, he said.

While there are some that still believe the myth that the Warriors aren’t a good rebounding team the reality is that they should do just fine against the Cavaliers. What does that mean? “We don’t know yet”, James added.

“I’m honored and I’m happy and I’m extremely excited to be a part of The Finals again”. The ex-Bull (and -Wizard, although his two-year Washington tenure yielded no playoff games) remains the NBA’s per-game postseason scoring leader, at 33.45, while James’s mark of 28.25 places him fifth, behind Allen Iverson (29.73), Jerry West (29.13) and Kevin Durant (28.44). “So, it obviously helps me to say that having won a couple times, but at the end of the day, I don’t need that kind of validation to know what my role is on the team, and how I can help my team win, and being in a situation where we’re playing for championships now, so that’s the biggest thing”. “Talent will only get you so far”.

The Warriors were looking like a lottery team in March 2007 when Nelson was asked what he thought they should do if they got the No. 1 pick.

After a generally very boring first three rounds of the playoffs, which saw the Cavs and Warriors lose a combined 1 game, the NBA Finals now should be very exciting.

“It’s not the No. 1 option right now, but it could be once the swelling goes down”, said Thomas. “This is a high-powered (Warriors) team“.

Already with two-time reigning league MVP Steph Curry and fellow All-Stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Warriors added another former league MVP in Kevin Durant over the summer. They probably won’t succeed in shutting down James but you would still trust them more to make enough timely stops over the course of the series than the Cavs. “There are a lot of guys that can dribble drive and finish at the rim, but that’s all they can do.”Here’s a guy (making a) 3 off the catch-and-shoot”.

The Celtics still have a long way to go to compete with LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers.

James elected not to talk about the Warriors following the game, choosing instead to celebrate a third straight conference title in Cleveland and his seventh consecutive Finals trip.

“Even to make it this far is an accomplishment for us, but we understand we’re not satisfied with it”, Irving said.

This will be the second Finals meeting between James and Durant.

A terrific season for them: Atlantic Division champs, top seed in the East and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

The Warriors are using Durant in every imaginable way on offense, and James isn’t surprised to see his good friend and Olympic teammate more mobile than he was with the Thunder. I push myself, but I’ve always looked to see what he was doing. “The cloud hovering over our head, a lot of things that we wanted to accomplish personally and as a team, it all just went away once we won a championship. Still waiting for ‘Ahhhhhh!'” Kerr said, reaching his hands to the sky as if to receive some miracle healing. “He’s just not on the bench”.

Yet no one would mention Mike Brown in a discussion of America’s greatest basketball coaches. Whichever side of that debate you are on, the facts are the same: seven straight Finals is an impressive feat. “[But] in thinking about that game, it’s amusing because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays”. The last two Finals were the two highest rated ever and the 2017 Finals are bound to be just as popular. No one’s ever done that. The greats take care of business on the biggest stage.