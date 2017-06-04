Steven Smith Challenges CA’s Argument on Pay Dispute

Australian Cricketer’s Association president Greg Dyer says that the players are willing to be flexible in their pay talks with Cricket Australia. In a negotiation period that began last November and has been the most divisive and bitter in 20 years, this may be a significant step forward ahead of the June 30 deadline by which the parties must find agreement.

In March, CA made an offer, proposing that the average pay of Australia’s worldwide women’s players would rise from $A79,000 to $A179,000, while the average remuneration of state cricketers would more than double to $A52,000.

CA has questioned this plan, declaring the added funds could only come from either slashing CA staff needed to administer competitions such as the Sheffield Shield, Women’s National Cricket League and Matador Cup, axing initiatives such as the recent “boot camp” for elite under-18 cricketers in Thredbo, or slashing player payments.

“The claims that CA has managed to lose money on the biggest success story in world cricket must be independently investigated”, he is quoted as saying on CricInfo.

“It is sometimes claimed players receive around 25 per cent of revenue and CA receives the remaining 75%”, the CA proposal sent to the ACA last March says.

CA’s tactics have included efforts to put space between the ACA and the players, including the team performance manager Pat Howard’s attempts to deal directly with all contracted players by email.

“There is room to move to modernize this partnership”.

Meanwhile, a CA spokesperson said that the board was also prepared to be flexible.

“CA urges the ACA to spend more time at the negotiating table and less time writing press releases in order to begin making progress towards a resolution”, he added.

“Maybe CA may have to give a little bit – we may have to give a little bit”.

“We’re a part of the decision-making process, in strategy and how we play it … and the ACA are just a representative agent of the players”, he said. “Yes, we have played each other a lot, and we are fairly familiar with each other”. Coming to an agreement would be the best way forward. When asked about CA’s claim that the ACA’s insistence of a revenue-share model would harm grassroots cricket, Smith said: “I’m not sure I completely agree with that”. What we’ve got to worry about is that agreement being made as quickly as possible. “And we’ve got a good group of players here to do that”.

“The ACA were given this information six months ago, as part of Cricket Australia’s initial MOU submission”, the spokesman said. Guys want to play worldwide cricket, guys want to play state cricket. “We know that the ACA’s handling everything back home”, said Smith.

“The ACA’s proposal would make the inflexibility of the revenue-share model even worse”.

However, the board has said that they are being generous by offering the players a pay rise despite losing a lot of money over the first five years of the BBL.

ACA chief Alistair Nicholson accused CA of haranguing players by releasing the video, and said it offers nothing new but only re-states the governing body’s position.

And while Katich claimed the news underscored the need to retain a revenue-sharing model in the next MOU because it “shares the risk” of fluctuating returns between the administrative body and players, CA argued that it also highlighted the shortcomings of a model that distributes remuneration based on revenue rather than surpluses.

The 30-year-old had further noted that cricket’s marketplace offer both worldwide and domestic players plenty of opportunities to play T20 matches elsewhere if CA maintained its hard-line stance.

The discussion comes amid a deadlock on the Memorandum of Understanding negotiations between CA and ACA, with the current deal due to expire at the end of the month, with a new agreement appearing a long way off.