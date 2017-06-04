STLCards miss opportunities to win series opener at Wrigley

Heyward’s first RBI came on a fly ball that right fielder Stephen Piscotty lost in the sun, and the second came in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly that brought home Rizzo after rookie left fielder Magneuris Sierra misplayed Rizzo’s sizzling liner into a double.

“You build these relationships in the clubhouse with your teammates, and then, in Dexter’s case, go to arguably the team’s biggest rival”, Boone said.

“He was such a big part of what we did the last two years”, Rizzo said.

With Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, Boone said the Cubs have the potential to be unsafe if Schwarber can get on base more consistently. “The atmosphere with the fans is unbelievable today, especially after coming off a six-game skid like that”.

“They’re awesome”, Fowler said last month. Chicago posted five hits and walked five times with Kris Bryant going solo while Jason Heyward knocked in two and Anthony Rizzo scored twice.

The Cubs are going to need strong pitching during this homestand, and while it didn’t start well, John Lackey gave them that in the end. With two out in the fifth inning, poor, naive Tommy Pham thought he could take a 20-foot lead at first. “Sometimes you can throw too many strikes”. Obviously, [I] have a pretty long career and a reputation as a strike thrower. “I got the emotions out”.

There are two things to keep in mind in this regard: 1) Lester has already established that he is nearly always immune to these attempts at mind games on the bags. But still, it’s the kind of play that somebody more nuanced in left field, rather than a lifelong center fielder like Sierra, should be able to catch, or at least corral and hold Rizzo to a single. Anthony Rizzo made one of the crucial plays of the game when he went from second to third on an important bit of baserunning on Ben Zobrist‘s groundout. The ball dropped and Heyward drove in Rizzo while reaching second to tie the game at 2-2. “I see where Peralta’s throwing”. I know, platoon splits, but baseball is weird. Both are looking to bounce back from rough starts. Once he looked me back, I knew the two middle infielders weren’t playing up the middle. Well, more runs. Ideally a whole bunch of them.

“You have belief in certain guys, talent, not just potential, then you want to find a way for it to manifest”, Epstein told the Chicago Tribune earlier this week.

MIAMI – Giancarlo Stanton matched a career high by scoring three times, and his 15th home run of the season put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins topped the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s a rivalry and I understand that, but we accomplished something that hadn’t been done in a lifetime”, he said before the game.

The Chicago Cubs have been struggling to get and stay above.500 although they are still just a few games out of the NL Central lead.

In their first game after a 4-7 road trip that included four games in a 48-hour stretch in Chicago, the Tigers had a season-high 11 extra-base hits in a win over Chicago.