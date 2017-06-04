Storm brewing at Roland Garros as Muguruza courts danger

Rafael Nadal got his French Open campaign off to a comfortable start on the second day of competition at Roland Garros with a straight sets win over Benoit Paire.

Next up for the reigning champion is Joao Sousa after he came from a set down to beat Janko Tipsarevic on Court 18.

“I don’t know the percentage, but I feel that some moments I was not serving that well”.

Raonic fired 15 aces and 44 winners to book a meeting with Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva, who saved two match points before overcoming Mikhail Youzhny of Russian Federation in five sets.

While Djokovic embarks on a new chapter with Agassi, Nadal, in one way, is closing a chapter with his main coach, his uncle Toni, at Roland Garros: He isn’t expected to travel with Nadal in 2018. “Not only that but Francesca is a legend and I was very excited to play on Philippe Chatrier court with her”, said Muguruza.

Muguurza opens her title defense Monday against 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone.

Muguruza defeated Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam a year ago, but the 23-year-old needs to return to the final to stay in the world’s top 10. “But what I was very impressed about was his honesty and transparency and willingness to share his life’s experience that one human being goes through”.

“It was a tough first match“, commented Muguruza after her maiden victory in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Roberto Bautista, seeded 17th, also moved to the second round after beating Australian John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 0-6, 6-1.

Denmark’s 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki was another victor after being pushed hard by 17-year-old Australian Jaimee Fourlis.

Fifth-seed Milos Raonic of Canada has made light work of 38th-ranked Steve Darcis to cruise into the next round.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic was a convincing 6-3 6-4 6-2 victor over Steve Darcis while Marin Cilic and David Goffin, who will both have high hopes for this tournament, also came through in straight sets.

The Spaniard broke to love in the first game of the match with some fearsome hitting in an aggressive start, unleashing a barrage of brutal forehand winners.

With recently hired coach Andre Agassi calmly sitting in his player’s box, Djokovic had to scramble in spells against Granollers, but the Serb was able to routinely have success against the World No.76’s second serve and he parlayed that into eight break points converted out of 20 break points earned.

Many players have announced themselves on the world stage at Roland Garros, and this year’s championship could just be Elina Svitolina’s chance to shine.

Karolina Pliskova is another serious prospect for the title after displaying her clay court credentials with a semi-final run in Madrid, which followed a last four appearance at Indian Wells earlier in the year.

Muguruza got herself out of trouble by saving two break points to level at 3-3 and although Schiavone hung in there, Muguruza served out the match after breaking again to go through.