Straight sets wins for Nadal and Djokovic

Kristina Mladenovic played through pain to hold off Jennifer Brady of the US and reach the second round of the French Open.

Agassi, the 1999 Roland Garros champion and eight-time major victor, had only committed to just a “few matches” with the world number two.

Rafa has proved himself a champion again, when, with profound humility, he said, “No, I feel a very lucky person in what I do. Everything he says is very useful and it definitely makes sense, so I’m trying to implement certain things on the court”. “He’s an uncomfortable opponent that already he had some good victories this year”, added Nadal. The Serbian tennis star wins their meeting in straight sets, taking the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The match between defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone did not disappoint.

Under watchful eye of new coach Andre Agassi, Djokovic looked his comfortable self as he begins quest to defend the title he won a year ago in fourth attempt.

He will face João Sousa of Portugal in the second round.

The Spaniard, whose last Grand Slam triumph came at Roland Garros in 2014, improved his incredible French Open record to 73 wins and just two losses.

Although Muguruza’s first-strike tennis proved too much for the 36-year-old Italian as she beat her 6-2, 6-4, the Spaniard was full of admiration afterwards.

The fourth seed will meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three as Schiavone, who turns 37 in June, bid farewell to the tournament for possibly the final time. “I’m patient, and for us this is a great way to start our collaboration and friendship and get to know each other and then see where it takes us”.

On Tuesday, she won 13 of the 15 first points on Court Philippe Chatrier but was unable to keep the same level throughout, ending with a total of 38 unforced errors.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, and all the good things take a bit of time to get their real effect”. That’s what brings me confidence. The conditions countered last year’s first week – nippy, wet and generally unpleasant for all involved.

His reign at the Australian Open came to an end in abrupt fashion in January, bundled aside by wildcard Denis Istomin in the second round, and days before naming Agassi as his new coach parted company with virtually his entire entourage including longtime, influential coach Marian Vajda. The Scot has been struggling to find form of late.

“Can be”, Schiavone said.

She wasn’t even sure if she would be able to start the match because of a back problem, and had to go off the court for treatment when she was 3-0 down in the opening set. She looked slightly better when back on court but still appeared to be moving slowly. He is among the favorite to win in Paris, but can you play two matches in a row of five sets?

Seeded losers in the men’s first round: No. 14 Jack Sock, No. 31 Gilles Simon, No. 32 Mischa Zverev.

Djokovic’s last Grand Slam title was at the French Open previous year.

Croatian Marin Cilic defeated Latvian Ernests Gulbis 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to set-up a second-round clash against Russian Konstantin Kravchuk, who got the better of Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in two hours and 25 minutes.