Strong, swift UN reaction to Trump on climate

President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to announce the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, USA media reported on Wednesday. But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal – and that could leave open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

Several US media including CNN, CBS, ABC and Politico also reported that the White House was expected to announce a withdrawal from the 2015 accord once details of the process have been worked out.

And Sweden’s Climate Minister Isabella Lovin says “it would be deeply regrettable” if the United States decides to pull out of a landmark global climate agreement, adding “it is also contrary to what we expect from the USA leadership when humanity faces major challenges”.

The United States is the world’s biggest carbon emitter after China.

“No one should be left behind, but the European Union and China have made a decision to move forward”.

The European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – were set to issue a joint statement Friday reaffirming their stance on global warming.

“The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever”, the draft statement says, and “commit to significantly intensify their political, technical, economic and scientific cooperation on climate change and clean energy”.

Ahmed Sareer, the Maldives U.N. ambassador and chairman of the island group, told a press conference at U.N. headquarters that if President Donald Trump pulls out of the climate deal, alliance countries “will raise our voices as much as we can” in a fight for survival against rising sea levels.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

Informed sources tell Reuters that US President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change.

The President campaigned against the climate agreement as a candidate, and those close to him suggest he’s ready to fulfill those promises to remove the U.S. from the 195-country deal.

China says it will work with the European Union to uphold the worldwide agreement on climate change even if the US pulls out.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said China was prepared to fill the leadership vacuum left by the United States if it exits the Paris climate deal. “Because the vacuum will be filled, and the Chinese are in prime position to take on a leadership role”. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies. “And everyone has to stick to it”, he said. The organization’s main Twitter page quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Climate change is undeniable”.

The Kremlin says Russian Federation is committed to the Paris climate change accords. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”. “Of course the effectiveness of implementing this convention without the key participants, perhaps, will be hindered. But there is no alternative as of now”. Top White House aides have been divided, and Trump’s decision may not be entirely clear-cut.

Trump has said he will announce his decision on Thursday afternoon USA time (3 p.m. EDT; 1900 GMT). The exit could take as long as one to nearly four years.

Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it.

News of Trump’s expected decision drew swift reaction from the United Nations. After the meetings concluded, the United States refused to sign onto a statement of support for the Paris accord that all other G7 participants approved.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, said “I don’t think any other countries will follow the US out of Paris, so if he does leave, Trump will be in splendid isolation with the leaders of Syria and Nicaragua“. Virtually every nation voluntarily committed to steps aimed at curbing global emissions of “greenhouse” gases.