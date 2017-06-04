Stuck subway prompts NYC grad to hold underground ceremony

The Hunter College student whose “graduation” on a New York City subway train went viral ended up having his own ceremony after all.

Jerich Alcantara tells CBS New York (http://cbsloc.al/2rcyRPf ) he was traveling to Manhattan’s Hunter College for the ceremony Tuesday morning when his subway got stuck.

Stuck on the E train in Queens for 90 minutes due to a brake failure and then marooned on a rescue train for another half hour, he jokingly told his fellow tired travelers, as well as his parents, friends and girlfriend, “Thank you guys for coming out to see my graduation”. After rescue trains arrived to remove passengers, the 22-year-old decided to make the most of the situation and stage a graduation with his friends, family and fellow passengers looking on.

Fellow passengers were quick to encourage the graduate and to make matters “official”, Alcantara’s friends gave him an impromptu ceremony complete with a makeshift diploma. A video of the moment was shared online by passenger Nadiya Afzal and has since garnered more than 2 million views.

Finally, after being trapped for hours in the subway vehicle, the passengers were able to get out, and Alcantara was able to celebrate the rest of his graduation day in the open air, though it’s a ceremony he’s not likely to forget!

“Everyone that graduates gets one of those”, Alcantara told The Washington Post.