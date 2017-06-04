Summerhays takes advantage of Dufner collapse at Memorial

More than his solid round was a meltdown by Jason Dufner, who lost his lead with four straight bogeys on the front nine and hit two balls in the water on the back nine for a 77.

Summerhays started the day in second place, five shots behind Jason Dufner.

Summerhays had five birdies and a bogey to be clear at 13 under through 54 holes – ahead of Matt Kuchar (67).

Rickie Fowler is a further shot back after a round of 66, with Jamie Lovemark (69), Jordan Spieth (72) and Justin Thomas (71) all six under on a leaderboard dominated by players from the United States.

Summerhays has not won in 184 previous starts on the PGA Tour, but takes hope from the fact the three previous Memorial tournaments have been won by first-time champions.

Danny Summerhays is 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour victory.

Dufner was still tied for the lead when his wedge on the par-5 11th spun back down the green and into the water, leading to double bogey.

Dufner, meanwhile, did not make a putt longer than five feet, but took at least some consolation from still being within sight of the lead. He capped off his day by pulling his tee shot into the water and making another bogey. Summerhays actually had a chance to extend his lead to four shots, but his birdie putt on 18 came up just a couple inches short. He wasn’t thinking much about anything except the shot at hand, and he kept hitting good ones in the midst of Dufner’s streak of bogeys. “And that’s why it’s such a great golf course because it does test everything”.

Scotland’s Martin Laird is the best-placed European, nine shots off the pace in seventh after a second round 68 containing five birdies and a bogey. It added to a 71, and he was six shots behind. “My goal was to get in contention, be in this situation and I’m here”.

It is set to be a tension-filled Sunday for the 33-year-old from Utah, who is the world number 97, and he fully expects the nerves to be showing in the early stages of his final round. “And I feel like I did that today”.