Super Phone for Rs.8, 999… 4GB RAM 32GB Storage…

Here’s how the two phones fare against each other. Today, at an event in New Delhi, the company launched Yureka Black today, at a price of Rs 8,999. This is an upgraded version of the original Yu Yureka that was unveiled in 2014 by the company.

The Yu Yureka Black comes in a metal unibody design with matte black finish at the rear.

Lastly, the battery segment, which belongs to the Redmi 4. Although, what is confirmed for now is Yu mobiles will be available only via offline stores, whereas all Micromax mobiles will be available on online retail stores. The phone comes with 8.73MM super slim visual thickness that can easily be adjustable and gets fits in the palm. The device is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU to handle the graphics. This stands in stark contrast with the Yu Yureka that runs Cyanogen OS, a custom ROM on top of Android. In comparison, the Yu Yureka features a 5.5-inch HD display.

YU Yureka Black runs on Android 6 Marshmallow, it will be updated to Android 7 Nougat soon. To top it off, the device offers non user replaceable 3000 mAh li-ion battery with fast charging via micro USB.

The home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

YU Televentures, a subsidiary of Micromax, has been teasing its upcoming smartphone on social media from past few weeks.

Speaking on the partnership, Ajay Yadav, Head of Smartphones Category at Flipkart said, “It is our continuous endeavor to bring latest smartphones at affordable price points, while creating the right connects between brands and buyers”. We’ll have to wait and watch if the company can replicate the success.

The Yureka Black sports a 5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass. It is a dual sim device with dual standby support.

The Redmi 4 is available in three variants with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB of storage. It features a 13MP rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), LED flash, HDR. The front camera also comes with a face beauty for selfie lovers.