Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch: Rule of law ‘a blessing’

“Travel elsewhere” in the world, Gorsuch said, suggesting that judges are intimidated in other countries. “I know a lot of cynicism about government and the rule of law, but I don’t share it”, he said.

The Senate confirmed Gorsuch only after discarding rules meant to ensure bipartisan cooperation in considering Supreme Court nominees.

Both justices studied in England as Marshall scholars, and Gorsuch drew laughter from the crowd when he shared a freakish anecdote from his time at Oxford. He said that Americans who have benefited from the system should. “I have to attribute most everything good in my life to the Marshall scholarship”.

Gorsuch received a doctorate in philosophy from Oxford, and worked on a thesis critical of euthanasia and assisted suicide that became the basis for a book. Bottom row, from left are, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. The men have other things in common, as well: They attended Harvard Law School and served as law clerks at the Supreme Court.

Like his colleague, Breyer emphasized the importance of letting the Supreme Court have the last word in settling disputes, discussing Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that handed the presidency to George W. Bush.

“It was wrong in my opinion, OK, but people followed it”, Breyer said. But the court had spoken, he said, and the public largely accepted the decision. “Judicial candidates don’t raise as much money as congressional candidates or executive branch candidates, so their ability to move their message in the variety of mass media markets that we enjoy here in OH is hard, so everyone has to go out and learn as much as they can about the judicial candidates and make the right choice for them”.

Of course, it is the closely divided cases at the appeals courts and the Supreme Court that are its most important.

Gorsuch was nominated to the Supreme Court by Trump earlier this year and formally joined the court in April. “I think he’s an excellent justice”.

On Friday, Gorsuch said he had embraced the court’s customs, and he praised its collegiality.

“Nine justices appointed by six presidents over a 30-year period”, Gorsuch said. Justice Kennedy also talked about the upcoming election in 2018; she says that people need to do their research before going out to vote.

He said 95 per cent of all U.S. cases are resolved at the trial court level, with few reaching the appellate level or Supreme Court, a fact that he said indicated that litigants were satisfied that justice had been done.

Breyer, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, and is a member of the liberal wing of the nine-member court, stressed during his comments the value of global values.