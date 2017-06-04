Suspect in casino attack near Manila found dead

Manila: “A casino and hotel complex outside the Philippine capital, Manila, was placed on lockdown early Friday after shots were fired and casino tables were set afire in an apparent robbery, police said”.

The bodies were found in the smoky gambling room by firefighters and all died from suffocation and smoke inhalation, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said.

“He would have shot all the people gambling there” if it had been terrorism, said the national police chief, Gen. Ronald dela Rosa. The resort has been put on lockdown, Reilly said, and there is still a search underway inside the building for other possible victims or suspects.

The Philippine National Police already ruled out terrorism as the motive behind the shooting rampage.

Ho’s City of Dreams Manila, operated through his company Melco Resorts, is located a few kilometers (miles) from the Resorts World Manila, owned by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a joint venture of the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd.

Police said one gunman fired at an LED screen at the resort and lit a table on fire but did not shoot anyone.

More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. “We can not attribute this to terrorism”, Dela Rosa was quoted as saying. “He’s burned”, Dela Rosa added.

In another post, the hotel said it has “no official information as to the identity or affiliation of the persons responsible for this attack”.

“What caused their deaths is the thick smoke”, he told reporters.

He said it may have just have been an attempted robbery, pointing out the gunman tried to steal the gambling chips.

Police also cordoned off the nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the Associated Press.

Later the airport returned to normal operations but was on heightened alert, an airport official said. Witnesses have described the attack as a “two-hour” barrage of gunfire.

In Quezon City, one of the municipalities in metro Manila, Police District Director Guillermo Eleazar ordered all 12 police stations in the city to set up checkpoints and to maximize police visibility. Patrons routinely undergo bag inspections and must pass through metal detectors at many malls and hotels in the Philippines, where firearms are readily available and where an Islamist insurgency has seen the declaration of marital law on the archipelago’s second largest island, Mindanao.

The attack was initially feared to be an act of terrorism, with security forces now battling Islamic State militants in the south of the country.

At the Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella reiterated the position taken by authorities that the incident was not related to the ongoing clashes between local terrorist groups and government forces in Marawi City. The terrorist siege unfolded last week as Muslims worldwide began to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law last week across the southern Philippine region of Mindanao to crush what he said was a rising threat of ISIL there.