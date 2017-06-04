Swedish satire “The Square” wins top prize at Cannes

This occurred during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The jury also presented a special prize to celebrate the festival’s 70th anniversary, to actress Nicole Kidman.

“The Square” won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (28.05.17).

I asked the Cannes veteran how he considers the festival has evolved over the years.

Coppola was honored for directing her film “The Beguiled“, a thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a woman who runs a Southern girls’ boarding school during the Civil War.

Three-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix nabbed best actor for his turn as a hammer-wielding hitman in “You Were Never Really Here“.

Though many significant works by female directors have passed through the festival, they’re rarely rewarded during the closing prize ceremony; hopefully, that’s a fact that will change soon, with The Beguiled director Sofia Coppola landing a historic win at this year’s ceremony.

Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev, who won the Jury Prize for “Loveless“, said: “I would like to thank the jury, and most of all Will Smith – he really does exist”.

“Any work that I did was linked to the work of Lynne Ramsay“, the film’s British director, Phoenix said. She sent a message honouring, among others, her mother and father, director Francis Ford Coppola who made “The Godfather” trilogy.

The Moroccan-born Campillo was co-screenwriter of the 2008 Palme d’Or victor, “The Class“, directed by Laurent Cantet.

Dominic West, Elisabeth Moss and Claes Bang star in the movie. The award recognizes a strong film that missed out on achieving the Palme d’Or.

The Grand Prix, the prize for the second best film in a 19-film Competition lineup, went to French director Robin Campillo’s 120 “Battements Par Minute” (BPM Beats Per Minute), a perceptive and affecting drama about Parisian AIDS activists of the early 1990s.

Toni Erdmann director Maren Ade, who also sat on the jury, agreed more female directors were needed, adding: “We’re missing a lot of stories they might tell”.