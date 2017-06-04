“I also love to spell because it’s a great way to travel, a great way to meet people, and it’s just very enriching”.

Mira spelled the following words correctly to remain in contention: Icarian, ornithology and ferriferous.

Grace McKeegan, a home-schooled seventh-grader from Steubenville, said she isn’t among 40 finalists who will go on to the next round of the bee “but I’m happy with how I did”.

Among the contestants is 6-year-old Edith Fuller, the youngest person ever to qualify for the national bee.

The finals began Thursday morning and continue with live coverage from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“Correct”, always the favorite word of the competition, is what Sam Thomas heard right off the bat.

In the third round of preliminary competition, VanWynsberghe received “refulgence” as her word, which is an adjective that means a radiant or resplendent quality or state.

“He actually got it (tandoori) wrong the first time when he first practiced but as much as Jeff loves food after he found out what it is by Googling the picture, he never got it wrong again”, said Wang.

For the last three years, the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in ties. He sailed through rounds by correctly spelling words like “radiolarian” and “taxonomic”, according to news reports.

Without a doubt, spellers master language better than many of us.

To prepare for the national bee, Edith has been doing 20-minute study sessions as often as five times a day. She said she knew all the words in the the second round and almost all in the third round.

As the prize awaits, the finalists in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee take their seats in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The first place victor will get $40,000 cash prize and $2,500 U.S. savings bond; and the second and third winners will get $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.