Syrian Army captures key Aleppo town from Islamic State, says military source

In recent months, the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces succeeded in liberating a number of territories in the Aleppo province controlled by militants, including Daesh terrorist group.

According to the commander of the operation, Colonel Suheil al-Hassan, ISIS forces have already begun to flee from Maskanah, leaving behind only suicide bombers who unsuccessfully try to slow the progress of the Syrian government troops in the area.

The wide-scale military offensive in the countryside of Aleppo was unleashed on January 17, after the army forces wrested back control over the entire city of Aleppo city.

Located in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, capturing Maskanah is the latest in a string of successful operations the army and its allies to end the presence of IS in Aleppo.

The army also said it had seized 22 villages and farms from IS near Maskaneh, the last major IS-held town in Aleppo province.

Meanwhile, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have established full control over a strategic dam on the Euphrates River in Raqqah Province following intense clashes with members of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.

The forces on May 23 announced they had retaken Qayrawan. The next major urban centre across the border to the east is Tabqa, which the USA -backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured from Islamic State in May.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.