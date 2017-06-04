Syrian teen arrested in Germany suspected of plotting new Berlin attack

German police have detained a 17-year-old Syrian outside Berlin on suspicion he was planning a suicide attack.

German security officials have repeatedly warned that the country is in the crosshairs of global terrorism groups.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Uckermark, a district some 100 km northeast from Berlin.

Special forces arrested the Syrian teenager after police received a tip-off, Brandenburg police tweeted (in German). “According to information from the state, he said goodbye in a letter to his family members and joined jihad“, a statement released by the police said.

It is so far unknown how close the suspect was to carrying out a potential attack, police said, adding that investigators have not yet found any evidence proving that he was preparing for a specific assault.

Police also raided the refugee center where the teenager lived, and are questioning the suspect.