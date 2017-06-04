Taiwan moves closer to marriage equality after milestone court ruling

Allowing single people to have the autonomy to decide whether to marry and whom to marry, the Taiwanese court said in a news release, “is vital to the sound development of personality and safeguarding of human dignity, and therefore is a fundamental right”.

“Sexual orientation is an immutable characteristic that is resistant to change“, the court said in its ruling.

Taiwan’s The China Post reported that a draft bill by Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party was proposed in December to replace the words “male and female parties” in the Civil Code’s marriage chapter with “two parties”.

It also said same-sex marriage would not affect the application of the current marriage laws for straight couples, and disallowing same-sex marriage due to reproduction arguments had “no apparent rational basis”. The landmark ruling was the first in Asia to effectively legalize same-sex marriage.

The court made its Interpretation No. 748 in response to petitions by citizen Chi Chia-wei and the Taipei City government, regarding the constitutionality of same-sex marriage.

Taiwan’s Constitutional Court has deemed same sex marriage as valid by striking down the provisions of the Civil Code prohibiting the same.

A supporters breaks down after Taiwan’s constitutional court ruled in favour of same-sex marriage today.

Wayne Lin, chairman of the nongovernmental Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, described the decision as a “milestone” for the country. “We feel that this is a huge success for the LGBT and marriage equality movement in Taiwan”, she said.

In April this year, Amnesty International activists from more than 40 countries sent messages of support urging Taiwan to “say yes” to marriage equality.

“Family conflicts will increase and the whole definition of marriage will be changed”, said Andrew Chang, spokesman for the Alliance of Religious Groups for the Love of Families Taiwan, an anti-gay marriage group.

According to reports, the public opinion in Taiwan had always largely supported the legalization of same-sex marriage – especially with a recent string of successful Gay Pride marches, each of which have drawn attendance from tens of thousands of people.

The decision comes at a time of increased persecution of Asia’s LGBTQ community, as in an area of Indonesia where gay menwere caned in front of a crowd on Tuesday.

The LGBT community hopes legislators will simply amend the existing marriage laws to include same-sex couples, which would grant them the same rights enjoyed by opposite-sex couples, including in cases of adoption, parenting and inheritance – and making decisions for each other in medical emergencies.