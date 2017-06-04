Taylor sets sights on Champions Trophy glory

India are the defending champions of Champions Trophy. The team which we have now is better than the one which won the title in 2013.

England, who once disdained the Indian Premier League, are now happy to let players miss internationals so they can extend their time in the lucrative Twenty20 event. Kohli expected great things from his squad, which comprises match-winners Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin along with Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Batsmen taking strike when the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match gets underway will do well to put the boundary on the western side of the ground out of their minds with the match to use the pitch on the extreme edge of the vast centre-wicket block. “Pakistan have the pace attack to worry India and South Africa in Group B, but their batting is brittle and lacks the firepower necessary to unsettle the top sides”, he wrote. “So, the performance of the openers will be the key for India“, he said.

Mumbai:Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has tipped England to win the Champions Trophy beginning next week. He scored just 54 runs in the four ODIs at an average of 18. The South African batting line-up is also powerful, but the team are yet to overcome the knockout-stage hoodoo that dogs them in tournaments. He went to Australia after that where he hammered four hundreds in four Tests.

“If you talk about the longer format of the game, then I did not do well here three years ago, I was not able to contribute to the team and I want to succeed, although not to prove a point”. The Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, have a good mix of players- both experienced and young blood- who will look to gain confidence from the match against India.

In all-rounder Ben Stokes they have one of the world’s best, with the Durham hero paid a record $2.16 million to take part before being named the tournament’s most valuable player on the field as well.

The left-armer was rusty coming back against West Indies past year after a more serious foot injury kept him out of action for seven months, but he felt it would be a smoother return in England after positive signs at training.

“Early on in this tournament we probably expect (there) to be a little bit in the wickets (for the quicks) with the fresher wickets”, Aussie paceman Mitchell Starc said on Sunday.