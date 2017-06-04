Tearful Almagro retires from French Open second round

Murray survives scare against Klizan to set up Potro clash; Kyrgios loses temper, match Andy Murray reached the French Open third round on Thursday with a bruising 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3) win over Martin Klizan of Slovakia.

Like Murray, he is struggling with injury and if Murray were to play his usual grinding style with any effectiveness, Klizan may struggle to go the distance.

In what – fitness permitting – promises to be one of the ties of the third round, the Scot will play Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, a victor over Spain’s Nicolas Almagro, who was forced to pull out in the third set of their match with a knee injury.

If you ever suffer injury heartbreak on a tennis court, Juan Martin del Potro is the opponent you’d want to have on the other side of the net.

IN a previous meeting, Murray outlasted Del Potro in a marathon Olympic final in 2016 before the 30th ranked Argentine gained his revenge with a come-from-behind win in five sets in the Davis Cup semifinal.

The tetchy and tense Murray will need to lift his level after a poor clay run-up to the major if he is to fulfil his seeding.

“I was able to show today that my weak point, which used to be my weak point until recently – my backhand – has got better”.

“I don’t like it when it’s in (view during) my ball toss”.

I like Murray to move onto the fourth round.

“I just don’t like it, it puts me off”.

Karen Khachanov advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by defeating 13th-seeded Tomas Berdych 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open.

The 32-year-old won his 34th match at Roland Garros and stands 22-8 on the season. “Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him”.

“And I think that kind of helps everyone”. Try to think about his family, his baby. It’s not new. past year I had some problems with my groin.

“Getting frustrated on the court is something that I have always battled with and always fought, probably since I was 20, 21 years old, and it’s more venting”, he explained. I said to try to be calm.

“I’m very satisfied with the way I’m playing”.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka was tested by Alexandr Dolgopolov but came through 6-4 7-6 (7/5) 7-5 to set up an enticing battle against Fabio Fognini.

The world number nine will face South Korean Hyeon Chung for a place in the last-16.

He continued to do things the hard way, but Klizan’s resistance finally came to an end in the tie-break and Murray took his second match point with one of his best shots, somehow digging out a forehand victor. The seventh-seeded Cilic advances to face Feliciano Lopez, who outlasted fellow Spaniard and 30th-seeded David Ferrer 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Kyrgios then smashed the broken racket six times against a water container as he sat down at the end of a game, before flinging it away.

In the women’s competition, ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska beat tenacious Belgian qualifier Alison van Uytvanck 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

“I have been struggling with my health for a couple of weeks. But he’s playing well this year and it will be a tough match”.