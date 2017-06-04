Tennis is full of lesbians, claims Margaret Court

Martina Navratilova has written an open letter criticizing Margaret Court’s comments about same-sex marriage and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and recommending that tennis officials rename the arena the bears the Australian great’s name at Melbourne Park.

The superstar victor says she had only just got over Court calling her “a bad role model” in the 1990s, and had only recently learned of her praising apartheid South Africa in the 1970s.

“(Navratilova) is a great player, but I’d like to see somebody at the top to whom the younger players can look up to”, Court said almost three decades ago.

“That’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did, it got the minds of the children“.

“We’re here to help them overcome, we’re not against the people”, she said.

Former Czech world number one tennis champion Martina Navratilova has slammed Margaret Court for being an unabashed “racist and a homophobe” over her continued vitriolic remarks about the LGBTI community.

He said if the authorities were planning to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena, it should done before the start of the Australian Open.

In an open letter, Navratilova said: “We should not be celebrating this kind of behaviour”. Now there is a person we can all celebrate.

Stosur’s fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua has also criticised Court, whose record of 62 singles and doubles major titles still stands, for her “hurtful” views on same-sex relationships. “It’s a good thing she didn’t name anyone as I am pretty sure she would be sued for defamation”, Navratilova warned.

Court also said LGBTQ activists, parents who “don’t care”, and anti-discrimination efforts like the controversial safe schools programme are influencing children to become trans or binary. “I don’t see why it should matter”, said Murray after winning his first-round match at Roland Garros.

‘I know a lot of people that I’m friends with are gay’.

“Her vitriol is not just an opinion”, Navratilova wrote. “She is demonizing trans kids and trans adults everywhere”. It is not anyone else’s business.

“For players to be in a position where you’re in a slam and boycotting playing on the court, I think would potentially cause a lot of issues”.

“I find it very hard to believe that it would ever be changed, but the court’s named Margaret Court Arena because of what she did in tennis. Everyone should have, in my opinion, the same rights”.

Speaking at the French Open, Australia’s top player Sam Stosur called Court’s comments “crazy” but stopped short of backing a boycott of the Margaret Court Arena. He said an agreement on renaming the court should be reached before next year.