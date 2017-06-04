Tensions rise between Dean Barker and Ben Ainslie after America’s Cup crash

Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR suffered a shock defeat on Monday at the hands of Groupama Team France in the America’s Cup qualifiers, leaving the British crew with the worst record of the competition in Bermuda.

“We are approaching this to win, that’s our goal”, said Spithill. We just didn’t get it right and made too many mistakes but we’ll learn from it and move on.

The harder you push these boats, the faster you go,  Spithill said.

The US crew beat Britain’s Land Rover BAR and routed SoftBank Team Japan by 54 seconds on Sunday to hold onto top place with four overall wins.

“It was a very frustrating race but credit to France, they had better speed than us and took the win”. Burling turned a 13-second deficit into a 17-second buffer and covered his rival to the finish.

Artemis looked strong in practice racing earlier this spring.

Three days into qualifying races and there’s already a controversy in the America’s Cup.

The British crew’s latest loss was significant as the French were widely regarded as the underdogs and had struggled with speed and stability on their first day, before securing victory on Sunday against Swedish team Artemis Racing.

The two boats were then involved in a close tussle for the rest of the race with the lead swapping regularly.

But by the sixth and final gate, Artemis Racing enjoyed the advantage in the changing conditions finding themselves ahead before racing for the line and taking a welcome 39-second win.

Oracle has five points, followed by Emirates Team Zealand and Land Rover BAR with three apiece.

Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill squeezed the Kiwis out of a turn at the gate to reclaim the lead and power clear early in the sixth of seven legs.

Skipper Ainslie got the better of Franck Cammas’s Team France at the start but – in a carbon copy of the defeats to the United States of America and New Zealand – quickly let that position of dominance slip, with little errors being heavily punished.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Japan by 33 seconds and Britain by 1:28.

“We had a few tiny issues onboard and I misjudged the entry, but that happens”, said Burling on his pre-start error which led to a penalty.

Cammas did not have it all his own way today; Dean Barker made sure of that.

‘Between him and I we need to work out quickly how we take over the responsibilities throughout the race on these key decisions.

In a statement, Richard Slater, the chief umpire for the independent America’s Cup Race Management, said officials “have had a discussion, we have looked at other evidence, information and data, and I think if we were to go back in time and make that call, we would green that call and not penalize Artemis”.