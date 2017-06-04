Terror Attacks In Downtown London Kill 7, Wound Nearly 50 Others

The three suspected attackers were shot dead in nearby Borough Market eight minutes after police were called. The police say the incident is a “terrorist” attack.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was in close contact with British authorities. The attackers were shot and killed by police.

Britain’s national parliamentary election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said. If you have any concerns or information about suspicious activity please contact the Police on 101, the UK Anti-Terrorism Hotline on 0800 789 321, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or in an emergency dial 999. A auto and knife attack on Westminster in March left five people dead, while a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22.

Mrs May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks.

Khan said he does not believe general elections later in the week should be postponed or moved after the attacks. May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. “So in light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need”. He urged people to remain calm and vigilant. “I absolutely condemn it”, Kishida told reporters in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, while offering his condolences to the victims.

He added: “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.

Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

BBC reports that more than one person has died in the London Bridge incident. The pop star, who was badly shaken by the attack but uninjured, was scheduled to return to Manchester Sunday to perform a benefit concert for victims of the suicide attack and their families.

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton extended his condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured.

Armed police and emergency vehicles were earlier dispatched to the London Bridge, where there were unconfirmed reports of bodies lying on the ground, The Independent reported.

Armed police also responded to a stabbing incident in the Vauxhall area, but it is now clear this was an unrelated incident of violent crime.

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have reacted with the DUP’s Arlene Foster saying “democracy will not be thwarted or derailed by terrorism”.

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives. “Ireland stands with the United Kingdom and condemns these acts utterly”.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance.

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3. More than 80 medics were sent to the scene. It advised people to “run, tell, hide”. Barricade yourself in if you can.

A benefit concert by Grande and several heavy-hitting music stars scheduled for Sunday night in Manchester will go on “with greater goal”, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said Sunday morning in a statement.