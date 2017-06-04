Terror in London: Attacks at Two Popular Tourist Spots

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, said in a tweet: “Tonight’s horrific incidents in London remind us how much we owe our emergency services”.

The assault unfolded – and ended – quickly, with police fatally shooting the three attackers within eight minutes.

Coming just weeks after a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena left 22 dead, it is the second time politicians have suspended their campaigns in the run-up to the 8 June vote.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, the prime minister said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes. They were stabbing everyone. It claimed that the white van was travelling at 50 miles per hour when it hit the pedestrians at the south end of the bridge. Allegedly, the meme urges Islamists to use trucks to “kill the civilians of the Crusaders”. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he also heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

The legal fight pits the president’s authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was meant to target Muslims.

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, near the scene of last night’s terrorist incident at Borough Market.

“Later today I will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events”.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

She also urged for more allied global agreements across the internet to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed about the situations in London, officials say. “GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

London was hit by a devastating terror attack last night everyday heroes put themselves in the line of danger as they responded to fear with bravery.

A terrorist gang, reportedly shouting Islamist slogans, ran over pedestrians and then stabbed diners and pub-goers in the London Bridge / Borough Market area of the capital shortly after 10pm.

Seven people were killed when three jihadis mowed down several people on London Bridge before launching a vile stabbing attack in Borough Market. One of the suspects was even photographed lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body.

Courageous restaurant staff saved the lives of dozens of diners from three machete-wielding terrorists who “hesitated” for a vital moment as they stormed inside.

Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge.

James Yates posted a video of officers entering a basement bar, where they told customers to “get down”.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said.

A married couple, Ben and Natalie, near the Borough Market attack told BBC Radio they saw someone stabbed with a large knife then the attacker “boldly” strolled away.

Eyewitness Eric saw three men get out of the white van.

Ms May, who is facing a general election later this week, said during her address that “things can not continue as they are”, and that soft attitudes towards extremism, as well as online radicalisation, had paved the way for this type of incident.

Another witness has told Reuters she saw three people with their throats apparently cut on London Bridge. The witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man at nearby Borough Market, according to police.