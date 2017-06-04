Terror in London Vehicle driving into people – at least six dead

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “Last night we saw another appalling and tragic incident in London, something we hoped we would not see again”.

They were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

“They were there within a couple of minutes and these terrorists were shot and killed very, very quickly”.

Police said in a statement that officers “responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge” and then ” to reports of stabbings in Borough Market”, a busy area of restaurants and bars at the south end of the bridge. In the coming days, the police presence in the British capital is to be increased.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the crisis response committee COBRA on Sunday morning.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

A BBC reporter, Holly Jones, was on the bridge at the time.

Armed police also responded to a stabbing incident in the Vauxhall area, but it is now clear this was an unrelated incident of violent crime.

But Thames Valley Police’s Special Constabulary tweeted to warn residents not to share images of the attacks online but instead send them to officers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the latest terror attack, saying “there can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists”.

London authorities were investigating reports that a vehicle had hit pedestrians on London Bridge.

Meanwhile in Barking, east London, there was an armed police operation, but Scotland Yard were unable to immediately confirm whether there was any link to the attacks.

The London Bridge station has been closed “at the request of police” following what has been described as a “major police incident”.

Attacker Khalid Masood first drove his vehicle at pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a perimeter fence.

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

British Transport Police reported multiple casualties at that incident.

Elsbeth Smedley, a witness, said a man ran into Elliot’s cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

The US State Department also said it was monitoring the situation in London closely, and advised American citizens in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

The killings also occurred less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Another eyewitness, Gerard, told the BBC: “They were running up shouting, ‘This is for Allah.’ They stabbed this girl maybe 10 times, 15 times”.

He continued: “More police came over, I guess they were on radio or something because in around like two or five seconds they shot all the three men down”.