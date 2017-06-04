Terrorist Attack in London Leaves 7 Dead, 48 Injured

Three suspects were shot dead by police after they attacked pedestrians, first in a speeding van and then with knives on foot.

But pictures emerged of the scene turning into a stand-off with officers pointing guns towards a flat above a betting shop.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for more global control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits. He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning.

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

Police are investigating a “potential act of terrorism” in London, after a van reportedly ran into several pedestrians on the bridge in the U.K.’s capital Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Rowley described the scene faced by officers when they arrived at Borough Market on Saturday night and explained why they used 50 rounds of bullets.

Twelve people have been arrested in Barking in east London. His condition was not life-threatening.

“The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

At least seven people were killed and 48 others injured, police said.

May characterized the latest attack as the work of Islamic extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

It was the third terror attack to strike the country this year, after a man drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

British broadcaster BBC radio said witnesses described people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves. “Our country has always stood shoulder to shoulder with America in the wake of terrorist attacks”. He goes on to criticise the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This is the second time Khan has addressed the public in response to a terror attack since becoming mayor, and he repeated his previous insistence that London remains one of the safest global cities in the world.

The attack in London’s Borough Market and London Bridge area took place shortly after 10pm local time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Khan called Trump’s criticism “ill-informed” and said the mayor had more important things to do than respond. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people”.

Rowley said police were making significant progress in identifying the three attackers, but gave no details.

As emergency services sped toward London Bridge, reports came in of multiple stabbings nearby, in the area around Borough Market, a popular gourmet food market surrounded by fashionable bars and restaurants. “They were running up and going “This is for Allah”, a man called Gerard told the BBC, adding that he had seen the three assailants stabbing a girl as she cried for help.