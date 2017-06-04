Terry Doesn’t Care About Criticism Surrounding His Farewell

While he said that a few days before Chelsea’s final Premier League match of the season, the five times Premier League victor seemed to have changed his mind during Chelsea’s trophy presentation ceremony.

The Football Association is yet to comment on the matter but Press Association Sport understands there has been communication with betting companies, with the national governing body requesting any relevant information. “I couldn’t care less [about the criticism], I promise you, ‘ Terry said, according to The Daily Mail”.

It is believed that a move overseas to China or the U.S. is now unlikely, and Terry will be making a straight decision between continuing to play Premier League football for a club that can offer regular game time, or retirement. Me and them have an unbelievable rapport – and we have for 22 years.

There is no suggestion the substitution was carried out in any way other than to mark Terry’s final appearance for Chelsea or that he or the club have done anything wrong.

Terry though has no regrets about the pre-planned substitution, which was his idea.

The Chelsea fan was not watching the game, but says he put on a £10 stake and received his winnings in his account on Monday.

The defender, who has made 717 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club, admitted he wanted to leave the pitch during the 26th minute to correspond with his shirt number of 26.

Sunderland were also the opponents when Terry lifted the Premier League trophy two years ago, after he played every minute of all 38 games that season.

“I couldn’t care less”, Terry said on Wednesday after training. Under a manager that works with me on the tactical side of things it takes four or five games to get the sharpness.

The 36-year-old counts five Premier League crowns, a Champions League and Europa League amongst his achievements at Stamford Bridge, where he will say farewell on Sunday in the season finale against Sunderland.

“It’s fantastic to read all the names that won this trophy and to stay with these managers is a great achievement for me”.

“I don’t have long because clubs are going to be making decisions and they are going to want to know”.