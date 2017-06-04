The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines — THE REUTERS GRAPHIC

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday in Malacañang that he was confident government troops would take full control of entire Marawi City by its self-imposed deadline of June 2. Spokesman Restituto Padilla said “I dont think we can meet the deadline to completely free Marawi of every single armed element on every street”.

“We call on our people to stand and unite against terrorism”.

The military said the foreign terrorists killed so far include two Saudi Arabians, two Indonesians, two Malaysians, a Yemeni, an Indian and a Chechen.

At least 182 trapped civilians walked to safety Saturday as the military vowed to end the crisis in Marawi City soon.

“If there are that many [terrorists], they can still put up a good fight, so it is giving us some difficulty clearing the area”.

“So there are still 22 Indonesian citizens actively join the militant groups’ activities there”, Wasisto added. “You know it’s hard to bomb these mosques”, Lorenzana said.

The death toll in the Marawi City siege has reached 175, according to the military.

“This shows the blatant disregard of this group for the life of innocent people, the people of Marawi”.

“The Indonesian Consulate in Davao City has coordinated with local authorities, informing them that the Indonesian government has succeeded in evacuating 17 Indonesians, who are members of Jamaah Tabligh, from two areas”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by Beritasatu.com.

Abella stressed that the fighting was concentrated only on “a few pockets of resistance” that have since been contained by the military. “Our forces are determined to finish off the enemy should they continue to refuse to surrender”, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told state radio dzRB.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commander of Task Force Marawi, condemned the Maute Group for killing the trapped civilian while in the process of being rescued.

Duterte has asked the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), an Islamic separatist movement based on the Philippines island of Mindanao, to help negotiate a peace settlement with the Islamist fighters, who are predominantly drawn from the Maute Group based in and around Marawi. The terrorists killed are 120, 19 civilians and 36 soldiers. “And there might be some who are fighting alongside with the Mautes”, Lorenzana said.