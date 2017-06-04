The big question the White House won’t answer

In a White House briefing, Scott Pruitt repeatedly responded that the Paris agreement “puts the United States at an economic disadvantage” when asked about Mr Trump’s views on climate change.

Add to this the fact that according to 2013 data per capita Carbon dioxide emission in the U.S. was 16.4 metric tonnes, whereas India’s was just 1.6 metric tonnes. And then there was that lengthy opening plug for his presidential accomplishments that had nothing to do with the environment whatsoever.

In what could herald a tilt away from trans-Atlantic ties, European and Chinese officials joined to affirm their commitment to the Paris agreement, widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

Trump also took issue with the idea that India “makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries”.

He’s occasionally backed away from such sweeping denunciations.

Despite what officials described as a warm meeting, China and the European Union could not agree on a broader final communique meant to focus on a range of other issues discussed at the talks, including a commitment to free trade and measures needed to reduce a global steel glut.

In a New York Times interview shortly after his election victory, he said he thinks there’s “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change.

“Does the president believe today that climate change is a hoax?“.

They asked about it during an on-background session with two administration officials on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Trump, wouldn’t give a straightforward answer when asked about the president’s stance on climate change during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Following Pruitt at the podium was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who also seemed to sidestep the question of the president’s views on climate change.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s worldwide climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

“We focused on one key issue”, Mr Pruitt said during one of the multiple times he was pressed on his boss’s views. Many countries had already put policies in place relating to the Paris deal, he added.

“We can not quantify it but we see there will be an important impact on global FDI and on FDI into the USA as well”, he said, referring to Trump’s announcement.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

“What’s really happening here is the president may have unwittingly added dynamism to the same actors that have always been the ones that are delivering the reductions to actually do more on their own”, he told AFP. The embattled president needs his core supporters to stick with him through what could be a rough road ahead.

“A friend of mine likes to say that a thermometer is neither a Republican nor a Democrat”, said Webb, who traveled to Paris for the signing of the accord in 2015 to raise awareness among the public that many evangelical Christians are concerned about climate change.

After Donald Trump, a quarter-finished Jeff Koons sculpture of a peanut’s ballsac, announced his plans to withdraw from/”renegotiate” the Paris Climate Accord, Twitter saw a number of CEOs condemn the move and/or withdraw from Trump’s council in protest.

Trump said the United States would begin negotiations to re-enter the agreement.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt gave his own view on the subject, saying he believes human activity plays a role in global warming, but measuring that contribution with precision is hard. He kept things much more simple, tweeting an image that read “MAKE OUR PLANET GREAT AGAIN”.