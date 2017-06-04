The Essential Phone and IBM Watson

Essential is Rubin’s attempt to shake up and “fix” the mobile world by simplifying things and (hopefully) bridging multiple ecosystems together.

However, it will be hard to break into the huge market dominance of established brands. Specs include a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3040mAh battery with fast charge.

There is, not one but two, rear-facing cameras. This 360º camera attachment is also the smallest of its kind. Walk into any carrier or major retail store and you’ll see a big display for the Galaxy S8 (usually right next to the iPhone), something you won’t find for the Pixel. The device will not have a headphone jack. But, for those who want a neat, clean device without any annoying logos, the Essential Phone is a great choice.

Even though, T-Mobile says that it will support the new handset, it is speculated that some of the features and functionalities may not work with its network.

Rubin said in an online post that he will introduce a high-quality phone called Essential that will feature accessories such as a 360-degree camera that can be attached magnetically. Priced starting at $699, the phone is created to be upgraded with a variety of magnetically snapped-on accessories, including a 360-degree camera and a docking station. Meanwhile, the docking station is now unavailable for pre-order, but more details are expected to become available shortly.

The phone sells for $US699 ($F1460) and will run the Android operating system.

Andy Rubin is best known as the founder and creator of Android.

Essential confirmed the Home device will let the user choose between Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. Some insist it may even enjoy a head start in OS performance over unmodified Android installations, as a result of its open-sourced package streamlining capabilities.

The Ambient OS smart home platform will be open source. In fact, he says that it was these principles that helped the company attract some of the brightest minds from around the world to join his growing but ambitious startup.

Like the upcoming iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Essential Phone features an EDGE TO EDGE display, which features “radiused corners” – all in the handset looks very, very attractive. It will be available in four colors – Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White, and Ocean Depths.

“It’s the winning format of the next five years”, de Masi said of 360-degree video, which he believes will ultimately supersede VR because it can be viewed on a phone or a headset. The phone is expected to begin shipping within the coming weeks by the end of June.

The two products revealed by him namely Essential Phone and Essential Home may reach the market anytime soon.