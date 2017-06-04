The flick of a switch that left 75000 BA travellers stranded

It comes as new claims emerge about the cause of a computer outage that saw hundreds of flights grounded over the Bank Holiday weekend affecting 75,000 passengers.

British Airways has provided more insight into the global IT outage that caused the cancellation of flights on Saturday, and long delays to flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick airports across the bank holiday weekend. Air travelers faced delays Saturday, May 27, 2017 because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said.

Spanish-listed shares of parent company IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, dropped 2.8 percent on Monday after the outage. Meanwhile, in September 2015, American Airlines was forced to halt flights to Miami, Dallas and Chicago – three of its largest hubs – due to connectivity issues.

What level of compensation the airline intends to provide will be of intense interest to customers still waiting for their bags to be returned – even though they were unable to fly.

During the last 10 years, coinciding with a wave of mergers and acquisitions across the USA airline industry, all the major carriers in the States have been beset by technological issues of some sort.

Cost pressures aggravated an already complicated situation. “Any speculation to the contrary is not founded in fact”, it said in a statement.

The problem with IT systems is recurring across the industry, particularly among established airlines.

Away from the IT issue, IAG also faces sector-wide challenges of Brexit, a pricing war between airlines and security worries in Europe.

“Given the scale of the problem BA has experienced we strongly believe it is only right that you do more than the legal minimum”.

“The incident on Saturday was not an IT issue, it was a power issue”. “An airline such as Ryanair, that is also financially successful, has more leeway to divert needed resources towards upgrading its IT systems”.

Analysts said BA needed a charm offensive after being criticized for its response over the weekend. Its Twitter account rubbed salt into the wound with tweets that poked fun and added the hashtag “ShouldHaveFlownRyanair”.

“We have no desire to be obstructive in any way and have put additional resources into our call centres to process claims as speedily as possible”.

“We understand what happened, we’re still investigating why it happened and that investigation will take some time“. In early afternoon trading today, shares were up 1.07 per cent to 612p. Salmon says the cost of compensation and refunds could well run into the tens of millions.

Virgin became the first rail company to automatically compensate some train passengers if they are delayed.