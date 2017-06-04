The moment armed police took down London terrorists

Six people were killed, police said. “We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to get people to safety and ensure they receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible”.

He said: “Again, our thoughts and sympathies are with those who have been injured in and affected by this horrific incident, including one of our own”.

Police are responding to three incidents in London, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said.

A number of people were then stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge.

At this time, police have established that they believe the three terrorists gunned down at Borough Market were initially responsible for the attack on London Bridge, allaying fears there are now more attackers from the evil assault now on the loose.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place last night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing almost two weeks ago.

Early reports had said more than a dozen people were injured.

One witness told Reuters that she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut at London Bridge.

Trump also offered U.S. help to Britain in another tweeted massage, saying, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”.

His sister, Freddy, says he’s in an induced coma after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach.

According to multiple media outlets, police are seeking three male suspects in the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

Police are classifying the two incidents as “terrorist incidents”. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she said. People were warned to avoid the area while emergency vehicles attended to the incidents which police described as “ongoing”. It was headed toward the London Bridge station, on the south bank of the river.

Police immediately began clearing the area and started the search for the attackers.

– The attack came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up at a concert in Manchester on May 22, killing at least 22.

At 2.13 a.m., London Ambulance announced it had “declared a major incident”.

Authorities in Manchester last month deemed a bombing at the Manchester Arena a terror attack as well.

In the wake of the attack, the United Kingdom government increased the terror alert to critical, the highest level, and deployed the army to support police.

The British Prime Minister’s office said May was being regularly updated on the situation, and the White House said President Trump has been briefed.