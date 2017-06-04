The scariest part of Trump’s Paris accord speech wasn’t about climate

“A friend of mine likes to say that a thermometer is neither a Republican nor a Democrat”, said Webb, who traveled to Paris for the signing of the accord in 2015 to raise awareness among the public that many evangelical Christians are concerned about climate change.

Obama was instrumental during the Paris Agreement negotiations, but the Europeans and Chinese have signaled their intent to go forward with emissions reductions whether or not the US joins in.

To say that the climate accord “hamstrings” the United States while allowing India and China to increase their emissions is “baffling”. The chief economist of business-research group The Conference Board said the potential number of jobs that might be created in fossil fuels is limited, while the potential for job growth in green technologies is much greater. It now has pledged to switch to all-renewable energy sources for all of its purchased energy by 2020-and it has vowed to eliminate coal as a source of energy by that day as well.

Belgium also said it supported the Paris climate agreement without reservations. “Nike believes that climate change is a serious global threat and that the world will need to radically redesign industrial systems and economies in order to enable a low-carbon growth economy”, reads the statement from a Nike spokesperson. For every bad decision Trump makes, grassroots activists, frontline communities, local governments, and concerned people across the country are fighting to make sure climate action and clean energy growth continues. The world has eagerly absorbed more reassuring messages from other key members of the administration. “We don’t want the USA to pull out because it would be a very bad signal and lead others to pull out”, said a French diplomat. Several large oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell had urged Trump not to withdraw.

Europe, China and India have already recommitted to the deal, though Russia’s Vladimir Putin said Friday he would not “judge” Trump for his decision. That was bad enough, and the reaction from other countries that are party to the convention and from significant parts of the USA business community was significantly negative. In fact, no other country has even indicated that they will follow the USA out of the Agreement. Now, Exxon and others are gearing up to export more liquefied natural gas. It’s Mr Trump’s grandstanding that comes in the way of a more reasonable approach to a global initiative, and his commitment to the US Midwest and other regions which voted him in overwhelmingly, which now sees a reward in his putting American jobs and consumers first.

Geneva: US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord will affect foreign direct investment (FDI) and may lead to investor-state disputes, the head of investment at the United Nations trade and development agency UNCTAD said on Friday, May 2.

The backlash isn’t just a black mark for the president to deal with – scientists say the move will take a major toll on all of us. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.

In the meantime, Washington may opt to withdraw from all climate negotiations and simply flout the commitments made under the previous administration. “Any long-term investment is going to have to consider the world after Trump”.