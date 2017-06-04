President Donald Trump is in the midst of the G-7 summit in Sicily. Markovic, looking stunned at first, quickly smiles and pats Trump’s shoulder as a greeting. It says that an armed attack against one North Atlantic Treaty Organisation state will be considered an attack against all, and that every member “will assist the party or parties so attacked”. “Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense”.

On the substance of this issue, Trump is on solid ground.

The ongoing drama surrounding the investigation into Russia’s degree of interference in the presidential campaign has fueled a sense of dismay that only abated slightly when Marine Le Pen, who had also received praise from Trump, lost out to France’s young and untested new president, Emmanuel Macron.

But over the course of the nine-day trip, which wraps up Saturday with a stop at a US naval base in Italy, Trump has seemed happiest when the focus is on him – like the red carpet rollout for his arrival in Riyadh, followed by a sword-dancing display in his honor. But while counter-terrorism and spending were key issues, European allies want to ensure Trump does not divert attention away from Russian Federation, according to Patricia Lewis, head of the International Security Department at Chatham House.

The trip was a chance to prove his critics wrong – to demonstrate to the world the gravitas expected of the most powerful person on the planet; to show foreign allies the respect that countries that have fought and bled beside the USA deserve; and to show doubters, like the editorialists at Der Spiegel, that he could grow into the job. The U.S. inked a $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and unveiled numerous business commitments in the region, though the White House never provided specific details about the scope of the agreements.

The biggest idea of Trump’s trip was to reorient US foreign policy in the Middle East against Iran.

You Deadbeats Are on Your Own – Trump capped off his time with the United States’ NATO allies by accusing virtually all of them of failing to pull their weight, and of owing “massive” sums of money to the alliance.

Details of exactly how this “outside in” approach would work are TBD but if it succeeds it would be a real foreign policy triumph for Trump. Many observers still remember that Mr. Trump denied the German chancellor a handshake during her visit to the Oval Office. But many had hoped that his trip overseas would at least restore some sense of direction for his fledgling Presidency and shore up his worldwide credentials. But the image of a smiling Trump communing with a couple Middle Eastern dictators as they placed their hands on a glowing orb was hard to beat. It was always going to be an interesting moment when Trump was first forced to act like a real world leader among other world leaders, who were reportedly warned to keep their speeches short in order to keep from overtaxing the American president’s notoriously short attention span.

“The mood of Article 5, the idea that we are all in this together, is not the mood he conveyed”, said Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Was the pope just trying to make small talk, by bringing up delicacies from Melania’s homeland?

Potica is a Slovenian dessert that’s sweet and, apparently, very fattening. Or was he actually referring to the president’s weight?