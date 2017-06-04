Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Donald Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up.

Kushner, who has sought to avoid the limelight, can not afford to do so any longer.

Trump appeared to refer to a Washington Examiner article when he tweeted that “the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russian Federation, don’t want him to testify”.

There’s no good explanation if Jared Kushner did ask Russia’s ambassador to set up a secret way to communicate with the Kremlin, away from the watchful eyes of US intelligence.

Multiple reporters confirmed the latest creative initiative to avoid addressing one of the most pressing and concerning national security questions in recent history.

With someone so close to Trump in the crosshairs, special counsel Robert Mueller has every reason to examine any relationships between the Trump campaign and Russian officials or oligarchs in minute detail – and also to look closely at any Russia connections the Trump and Kushner family business empires might have.

Flynn handed in his resignation in February after it was revealed he misled top White House officials about his contacts with Russian officials.

The controversy surrounding the Russian Federation links gained added momentum after Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, leading to allegations by critics that the president sought to hamper the agency’s probe into the issue.

Jason Greenblatt, the White House adviser on worldwide negotiations, told the Times that Kushner has helped shape policy options on the topic of the Middle East. Greenblatt said that Kushner deserved much of the credit for Trump’s trip last week to the Middle East. “Jared put together all the moving parts”, Greenblatt told the Times.

Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also reportedly looking into a December meeting between Kushner and a former intelligence officer appointed by Vladimir Putin as CEO of a Russian state-owned bank that is under US sanctions and was implicated in a 2015 espionage case.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, President Trump told the press Sunday.

Mr Trump has been more open in discussing the possible departure of Mr Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff. But who thinks Trump has studied Philippine politics at length? Trump tweeted after the original post was removed. What factors was Trump considering?

