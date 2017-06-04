A top White House communications staffer has resigned as President Donald Trump considers a major staff overhaul amid intensifying inquiries into his campaign’s dealings with Russian Federation.

USA intelligence officials have concluded that Moscow tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic emails.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the US & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, he tweeted.

Mike Dubke confirmed reports he had resigned, saying in a statement, “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”.

At the same time, another Republican strategist close to the White House said Trump was annoyed at Dubke after the communications director told aides last month that “there is no Trump doctrine”.

Dubke’s last day has not yet been determined, and a successor has not been chosen. Mr. Trump certainly needs to fix his White House mess, but staff changes won’t matter unless the President accepts that he is the root of the dysfunction. Officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed United States of America sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call. His appointment earlier this year came after Trump’s previous choice, Jason Miller, declined the top communications job.

A report Tuesday that White House communications director Mike Dubke was leaving his position fueled speculation that others in Trump’s administration could soon follow.

It’s unclear whether other staff moves are imminent.

The president has reportedly considered tapping combative former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie to help lead a so-called war room to handle the media response to the investigation. And both Lewandowski and Bossie visited the White House on Monday night, according to a person familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private get-together. “There will be more changes, but I don’t know how fast they are going to come”. He later added: “It’s an ongoing conversation, and that’s a fair way to put it”.

After a testy 20-minute question-and-answer session, Spicer told the jam-packed White House briefing room that President Donald Trump was frustrated with the number of “fake news” stories being reported, while news about his accomplishments during his just-completed foreign tour was downplayed.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer abruptly walked out of his press briefing Tuesday as journalists shouted questions after him, highlighting the increasingly adversarial relationship between the Trump administration and the reporters who cover it.

Trump has vented his frustration, both publicly and privately, about how his communications team has handled bombshell revelations surrounding the Russian Federation controversy, including their response to his firing of FBI Director James Comey. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added in the weeks ahead. Mr Clinton was eventually impeached for lying under oath about his affair with White House intern Ms Lewinsky. In April 2017, Congressman Lieu was just one of four Democrats who signed onto a letter to OPM Director Charles Phalen and then FBI Director James Comey raising concerns regarding Jared Kushner’s failure to disclose his meetings with foreign officials.

“A lot of people within the White House have very little experience with government and the process of American politics”, she said.

That prompted CNN reporter Jim Acosta to challenge Spider to cite an example of fake news.