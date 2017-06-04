There Are No Problems, Says Kohli On Reports Of Rift With Kumble

India has a tremendous record against Pakistan in the World Cups and World T20s but Pakistan is ahead in ICC champions trophy. However, India has won majority of the games in recent time.

“We don’t play them often”, said Kohli. “We will play freely and if we win, we improve our ranking”.

“I have told my players not to get affected by the hype and the buzz surrounding the India Pakistan game but to focus on their strengths”, he added.

India Captain on Saturday Virat Kohli dismissed all rumours about there being a rift between him and head coach Anil Kumble. Pakistan has won two of the previous three games.

However, he insisted Pakistan were “unbelievably calm” after more than a fortnight in Birmingham preparing.

“It’s a big skill to have”. It’s completely calm. It’s unbelievable’. It’s incredible. It’s the outside noise that is there. “Inside the dressing room, it’s calm”.

Arthur, appointed Pakistan coach in May past year, added: “When we started this, the players would go and hit balls and hit balls and wouldn’t really know when to stop”.

“It is true that on papers India are better than us but in today’s times game has changed”.

“We are ready for the big game”. Arthur was convinced that would be key to their chances against a powerful India top order.

Just like in the New Zealand & Australia contest a few days ago, the weather forecast doesn’t look promising with rain expected again.

But, Azhar added that India’s bowling attack has improved recently and Pakistan can’t take their bowlers lightly. “You’ve got to be able to take wickets”. We’ll have a look at the wicket.

This is a green side, however, with only two players – Shoaib Malik and Md. We have to decide whether to have an extra seamer or a spinner.

We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BCCI to ensure that India does not play Pakistan, he added.

“We can’t just sit back and let them score”. They must try and attack, especially when he is new at the crease. “If you (media) write something and it goes wrong, have the heart to admit that you have gone wrong rather than saying that problem has been solved”, Kohli said. I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it.

“My favourite innings against India is the one I played in the 2009 Champions Trophy which was hosted by South Africa“, he said. It’s the same process. “It’s the same process happening after 12 months”, he said. And there are no issues whatsoever. They are trying to do their job and get their livelihood, we will focus on our livelihood. We are prepared to deal with it.”The senior police officials say that all the districts are on alert for the Sunday match”. And as cricketers we just focus on the Champions Trophy’. Now form gives India an edge over their opponents Pakistan, but the recent captain-coach split will surely have its bearing. Pakistan has a lethal bowling attack when on song so fielding standards need to be high as every run counts. That’s India’s problem, to be honest.