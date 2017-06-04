Theresa May approval rating sinks as United Kingdom election race tightens

That would have seemed risible just a few weeks ago.

“As a young person I feel there’s some hope”. The gamble was on winning a large majority to overcome Brexit-related opposition, and anything less will be seen as May’s personal defeat and the gamble backfiring.

Christine Bessant, 63Poole, Dorset Christine Bessant thinks Theresa May’s absence from the leaders’ debate was a “fiasco” and feels that Jeremy Corbyn “took on the other leaders quite well“.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the experience you had”, Mrs May said.

According to another poll released on Thursday, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is London’s favorite candidate for the British prime minister as his party has opened a 17-point lead over the Conservatives in the capital.

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of the Paris agreement will have many unintended consequences.

“We know there is no chief executive or shareholder value without the worker”, says one woman, as the scene cuts to a man declaring, “We know that wealth, privilege and power are carved up in obscene fashion”.

Her mind has been made up, though.

“I know everyone around here says he’s awful but I’ve seen him on the television a few times and he seemed all right”.

Ms Long-Bailey, seen as a rising star in the party, said Labour’s first industrial mission will be to ensure that 60% of United Kingdom energy comes from low carbon or renewable sources by 2020.

He was put on the spot again over a recurring theme in this campaign – his support for the IRA – by an audience member who said: “They did kill a lot of people didn’t they?” Corbyn has said the issue of Brexit is settled but many in his party oppose leaving the EU.

“What particularly annoys me is that Trident isn’t just for, heaven forbid, a potential Corbyn government, it goes beyond that many decades into the future”.

After going through every manifesto he can’t help feeling “negative” about it all.

“Labour has always recognised that faith schools are an important part of the educational landscape and under a Labour government applications for new faith schools will still be considered”. “The Lib Dems are the only ones offering something that I might be interested in with a second referendum”.

Gilbert says the more he watched the TV debates, the more “disillusioned” he became.

Perched on a concrete bench outside a pound shop in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, John Harvey took a slow drag from his e-cigarette before delivering his verdict on Jeremy Corbyn. This shattered her image of a “strong and stable leader” carefully created by the Tory Party and right wing media machine.

“In my voting lifetime I don’t think I’ve had worse choices than this election“.

The Vermont senator who narrowly lost to the eventual presidential nominee and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton added that he had been “very impressed” by Corbyn’s campaign but declined to give an official endorsement.

But after the changes attracted criticism and were dubbed a “dementia tax” by critics, Mrs May performed a u-turn and committed to a cap on the total costs people would face. The close relationship that she boasted of at the time is less of an asset in the light of Trump’s decision to withdraw from the climate deal, a deal broadly supported in the U.K. According to an Ipsos poll previous year, 88% of respondents thought climate change was real, and 64% thought it was mainly caused by human activity.