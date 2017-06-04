Theresa May condemns ‘Islamist extremism’ behind London attack

Almost 50 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

There have been several reports of Londoners fighting back as the attackers attempted to stab members of the public.

Police also said they were responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “Last night we saw another appalling and tragic incident in London, something we hoped we would not see again”. More were treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

The prime minister says the incidents are being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.

May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee later on Sunday. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

She praised the “great courage and great speed” of the police and of other emergency services.

“Officers jumped out and started tending to the guy on the floor and about three of them also started running towards the London Bridge area”.

At the Borough Market, where there are reports of multiple stabbings, people were forced to take cover under the tables in a restaurant as a man entered and stabbed two people.

US President Donald Trump faced strong criticism on Sunday for arguing on Twitter in favor of his controversial travel ban hours after twin terror attacks in London.

Metropolitan police Tweeted a photo telling Londoners to “run, hide, tell”. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. Then they went on the Wheat Sheaf (pub).

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw three people get out the van and initially believed they were going to help those who had been injured.

“It knocked a person about 20 feet in the air and within my line of sight there must have been about five or six people on the ground”.

Fred Horsall, 56, said: “I saw people dying in front of me, I was coming out of the station”.

French people were also among those injured in the attack on Westminster Bridge in March. “France is putting everything in place to assist them”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose. Police boats were searching the river – apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge. It knocked over several people and came within about 20 yards of where I was before it swerved across the road and directly opposite me knocked someone almost 20ft in the air.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

The fight could not be won through military intervention alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend pluralistic British values that were superior to anything offered by the “preachers of hate”. “There are no trains leaving so we’re just panicking a little”.

He told the Press Association: “Then someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck”.

“We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing.