According to the survey, the current government may find itself 16 seats short of a majority, and 21 short of David Cameron’s majority back in 2015.

Why is there so much confusion?

A new set of polls shows the Labour Party has cut the Conservatives’ lead from around 18 points down to single digits.

What is the state of play according to other polling companies?

“It’s not clear there is one”, Lauderdale said.

Britain’s pollsters are more dramatically divided about the outcome of this election than ever before, with the latest poll from Panelbase putting the Conservatives 15 points ahead of Labour, while YouGov on Thursday put the Tory lead at just three points. However, the Conservative party have become favourites to win the Perth and North Perthshire seats, taking favouritism from SNP following the latter’s manifesto release.

When asked by a reporter if she would resign if she lost seats, May dodged the question on Wednesday, saying that the only poll that mattered was the election on June 8.

Mrs May continues to be the favourite for Prime Minister but her 43 per cent share is the lowest it has ever been. A surprise Labour win would initially weaken the pound, but if ultimately a government led by prime minister Jeremy Corbyn let up on austerity measures and negotiated a softer Brexit, the pound would eventually end up stronger.

But just 43 percent of those in this age group voted at all last time, far below the percentage of older voters. However, a deal is unlikely seeing as the party infamously opposes Brexit and many other Conservative initiatives.

“Debates where the politicians are squabbling among themselves doesn’t do anything for the process of electioneering”. The currency and financial markets matter in all elections, but given this one is happening during Brexit, any uncertainty and instability is amplified. Smaller parties, including the Scottish National Party and Northern Irish parties, could win 83 seats, The Times newspaper quoted YouGov as predicting.

“Political context matters a lot in United Kingdom elections”, Lauderdale said. Historically, younger people have always been less likely to vote. With the pollsters all testing so many variables and adjustments in this election, it is not surprising that there is a huge range of forecasts, Lauderdale said.

Of course if YouGov’s projection is accurate it would be disastrous for Theresa May who called a snap General Election in the hope to give the Conservatives a greater majority in Parliament, and provide “stability and strong leadership” as the United Kingdom enters negotiations to leave the European Union.