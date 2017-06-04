Theresa May goes from bulletproof to beatable in two weeks

May was accused of “broken promises” for going for an early election on June 8 after she had repeatedly said she would not, and for a U-turn on a key manifesto pledge on elderly social care.

May later softened the proposal by saying there would be a limit on the amount people would have to pay.

“We know there is no chief executive or shareholder value without the worker”, says one woman, as the scene cuts to a man declaring, “We know that wealth, privilege and power are carved up in obscene fashion”.

After being criticised for failing to take part in a live TV debate with other party leaders, Mrs May said: “I don’t think seven politicians arguing amongst themselves is that interesting or that revealing”. A YouGov model based on different data estimated Ms May’s Conservatives would win 317 seats, nine short of an overall majority of 326 seats.Theresa May has said that a stronger majority in the 8 June election would give her a stronger negotiating hand in Brexit.

“You’ve called a general election for the good of the Conservative party and it’s going to backfire on you!” a man asked angrily.

Though she had previously suggested she would not call a snap vote, May seems to have looked at Labour’s low polling numbers and thought that now was an opportune time to call an election. If this were carried through to the election, the Conservatives would win a substantial majority.

Blistering questions from a studio audience put Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn under pressure on their weak spots of social care and defence.

The party also repeated plans to create 3 million apprenticeships and to set up new technology institutes “in every major city in England“.

“Is the reason that you’re doing so badly is that whenever people ask you about policy, all we get are cliches and platitudes?”

Mrs May refused to give a figure for how much she would be willing to pay the European Union in Brexit “divorce” settlement, and she was also challenged over a U-turn on controversial social care plans for England, which saw an as-yet unknown cap added to elderly care costs.

Her comments were echoed by her finance minister, Philip Hammond, though May has stoked speculation about Hammond’s future by refusing to say whether she will reappoint him if she wins the election.

Labour’s national elections co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne defended Mr Corbyn’s refusal to order a first nuclear strike, insisting the deterrent would still work if countries knew the United Kingdom had the weapon and would use it in retaliation.

However, Labour leader Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist peace campaigner, has been pulling in big crowds at rallies across the country, brushing off warnings from opponents in his own party that he would lead them to electoral disaster.

In a hard moment, she was challenged by a woman who struggled to hold back tears as she described waiting for more than a year for counselling on the state-run National Health Service.

I think they understand. “On the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings”, Fallon told the newspaper.

She added she would continue to work for a Labour party that “once again can deserve your confidence”.