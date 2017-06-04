Theresa May invokes post-Brexit trade with India to win votes

The clash came as Conservatives stepped up their assaults on Mr Corbyn amid opinion polls suggesting that their lead over Labour is shrinking with less than a week to go to the June 8 election.

Basildon, a town of 180,000 people in the county of Essex, is held by Conservative MP John Baron who won it from Labour in 2010. “Even in April 2015, when it appeared Ed Miliband was heading for No. 10 and Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t a factor in front-line Labour politics, the party was only receiving 22% of the vote in our Jewish polling, with more than two-thirds of respondents planning to vote Conservative”.

“He doesn’t have what it takes”, she said.

On national security, despite much being made of Corbyn’s record opposing anti-terrorist laws and his links to Sinn Fein and Hamas, nearly as many people trusted him to keep Britain safe – 41% cent – as May – 42%.

Confidence in the national government is concentrated among people on the political right, with 62% saying they trust the national government to do what is right a lot or somewhat. However, it may well be that on June 9th we are looking at a third shock result in two years as the United Kingdom election follows the pattern of both the USA election and the EU Referendum.

In the event of a Labour party victory, the direction of sterling is less clear, than it would be under a Conservative victory, where, the Jupiter managers add, that an uplift in its value is expected.

YouGov updates its model forecast daily, and said it conducted 6,858 interviews with potential voters on May 31, and a total 53,611 over the past week.

Andrew Ingram, a 30-year-old student and local Tory party member, said: “This area has been let down by the Labour party so much”, he said.

For Ukip, Mr Nuttall began with a pledge to “put the interests of British people first” by boosting social care and wages and slashing immigration and the foreign aid bill. Other party leaders slammed the prime minister’s decision to avoid the debate and send Home Secretary Amber Rudd in her place – despite the death of the Rudd’s father Monday.

Despite having repeatedly said that she meant to follow the UK’s Fixed Term Parliament that would have seen the next general election held in 2020, May had called a snap poll in order to win a strong mandate for negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

Labour say they will use the lower consumer price index instead.

“I still can’t quite see him as prime minister“.

Today in York ahead of the BBC Question Time programme, Mr Corbyn will say that Labour, if it won power, would create an engine of investment and growth in Britain’s economy to produce at least one million “good jobs”. “That issue is not in doubt”, he said. “It is the worst of all deals”, he said.

Pressed on Labour’s plans if it ends up as the second largest party, Corbyn, at the same campaign event, insisted: “We are fighting this election to win…if you want a Labour government vote Labour, that’s the best way of getting it”. It’s going to happen.

“The size has been growing – we’ve been seeing remarkable things”.

She said earlier on Wednesday that she preferred “taking questions and meeting people” on the campaign trail rather than “squabbling” with other politicians.