Theresa May: Recent attacks driven by ‘evil ideology’

Rudd also said it did not appear that there was a link between the London attackers and a suicide bombing in Manchester on May 22 that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

A speeding van slammed into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, leaving a number of casualties, before a knife attack nearby.

“We are aware of many Australians who were in the vicinity of the attack“, he said. Another eyewitness, Mark Roberts, told CNN that one person was hit “about 20 feet in the air”.

Another witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.

Elsbeth Smedley, a witness, said a man ran into Elliot’s cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out.

A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said. “We took them in but couldn’t let anyone else in because we had a baby in the back”.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

Eshe Nelson contributed reporting.

In a statement afterwards, she said recent terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom were not linked by a common network but by an extremist ideology. The city’s ambulance service said 80 medics responded to the scene.

Seven people were confirmed dead in attacks that took place in London on Saturday night, The Guardian reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May also issued a statement after the Cobra meeting, saying, “we cannot and must not pretend things can continue as they are”.

Just three months ago, a vehicle slammed into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge outside the Houses of Parliament.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular food market in south London, just south of London Bridge, with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.

The force tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

She said: “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”.

The man told LBC how ordinary members of the public acted “heroically” in the wake of Saturday’s attack, which has so far claimed the lives of seven innocent people.

President Donald Trump tweeted the United States was ready to help. After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

The Sunday Times report described the attack as “carnage” and also featured eyewitness accounts.