Theresa May tells Trump of ‘disappointment’ at USA climate pact exit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Trump his was disappointed in his decision, according to a statement from his office.

Meanwhile, China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, has said it will stick by its commitments to the Paris agreement, despite the United States moves.

Former President Barack Obama said that the USA was no longer a global leader when it comes to climate change.

Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg argued the agreement could still be meaningful without the USA because more than 190 countries had signed on and 146 nations had ratified the deal.

“I don’t want anything to get in our way”, Trump said of his bid to pull the United States out of the deal.

Trump repeatedly painted the pact – struck by his predecessor Barack Obama – as a capitulation, a deal that did not “put America first” and was too easy on economic rivals India, China and Europe.

World leaders will meet again in July at the G20 Leaders Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron urged Mrs May to use any influence she may have over the U.S. president to urge him to reverse his decision.

“If the special relationship between the Prime Minister and Mr Trump actually exists, it exists for moments like this”.

Trump’s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, so the more immediate damage may be on the diplomatic front.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter that Italy will keep its commitments for reducing emissions, renewable energy and sustainable development.

“Climate change is real”.

Nice knowing you, United States! Following the four-year rule to get out of the pact, the United States will leave the Paris Agreement in 2020.

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

And in a statement, Downing Street said: “President Trump called the Prime Minister this evening to discuss his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement”.

Fox, who has clashed with Trump since last year’s presidential campaign, said the USA leader’s decision “condemns this generation and those to come” and would leave “a dark legacy just to satisfy your greediness”.

Trump also declared the USA would stall all contributions to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund, which Trump said was “costing the United States a fortune”. Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.